You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea's economy returns to growth amid global virus struggle

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 7:08 AM

nz_myeondong_271037.jpg
South Korea's economy returned to growth in the third quarter, climbing out of the slump brought about by the coronavirus as its major trading partners began lifting pandemic restrictions.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korea's economy returned to growth in the third quarter, climbing out of the slump brought about by the coronavirus as its major trading partners began lifting pandemic restrictions.

Asia's fourth-largest economy grew a seasonally adjusted 1.9 per cent in the September quarter from three months earlier, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday, the fastest expansion since the first quarter of 2010.

That reverses a 3.2 per cent decline in the second quarter and beats the 1.7 per cent expansion seen in a Reuters poll.

From a year earlier, the economy shrank by 1.3 per cent in the third quarter, after declining a revised 2.7 per cent three months earlier.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Trump, Biden make pitches to voters in pivotal Pennsylvania

Washington announces US$2.4b sale of 100 Harpoon coastal defence systems to Taiwan

Saddam's right-hand man dead: dictator's daughter

Zimbabwe mining boss arrested for alleged gold smuggling

'We cannot give up,' WHO chief says of pandemic fight

In proactive move, Twitter aims to 'pre-bunk' election falsehoods

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 27, 2020 07:18 AM
Government & Economy

Trump, Biden make pitches to voters in pivotal Pennsylvania

[MARTINSBURG, Pennsylvania] With eight days to go until the US election, President Donald Trump addressed boisterous...

Oct 27, 2020 07:11 AM
Banking & Finance

Goldman Sachs attempted to cover up sexual misconduct, lawsuit claims

[NEW YORK] Goldman Sachs Group Inc attempted to cover up allegations of workplace sexual misconduct by the bank's...

Oct 27, 2020 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

Washington announces US$2.4b sale of 100 Harpoon coastal defence systems to Taiwan

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Monday announced it had approved a US$2.4 billion sale of 100 Harpoon coastal...

Oct 27, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Saddam's right-hand man dead: dictator's daughter

[BAGHDAD] Sadddam Hussein's right-hand man Izzat Ibrahim al-Duri, a long-time fugitive, has died, the executed Iraqi...

Oct 27, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Zimbabwe mining boss arrested for alleged gold smuggling

[HARARE] Zimbabwe police on Monday arrested the boss of a miners' federation, formerly CEO of the football...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

Siglap Shopping Centre collective sale to carry S$120m reserve price

How has Covid-19 hit Singapore's less well-off?

Google, Temasek agree to invest US$350m in Indonesia's Tokopedia

What does Kwek Leng Peck's resignation mean for CDL's share price?

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for