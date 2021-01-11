You are here

South Korea's Jan 1-10 exports drop 15.4% y-o-y

Mon, Jan 11, 2021

[SEOUL] South Korea's exports during the first 10 days of January dropped 15.4 per cent from a year earlier, customs agency data showed on Monday, as shipments to both China and the United States declined.

Imports slumped 22.9 per cent from a year earlier, while average exports per working day saw a gain of 5.8 per cent.

Data for the full month will be released on Feb 1, 2021.

