South Korea's Jan 1-10 exports drop 15.4% y-o-y

[SEOUL] South Korea's exports during the first 10 days of January dropped 15.4 per cent from a year earlier, customs agency data showed on Monday, as shipments to both China and the United States declined.

Imports slumped 22.9 per cent from a year earlier, while average exports per working day saw a gain of 5.8 per cent.

Data for the full month will be released on Feb 1, 2021.

