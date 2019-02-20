You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea's Moon offers to resume cooperation with North Korea to help denuclearization

Wed, Feb 20, 2019 - 12:20 AM

doc745ef722ysnoq7zy54n_doc745ed4d1us21ag8na8u8.jpg
South Korean President Moon Jae-in told US President Donald Trump in a call on Tuesday that his country is willing to open economic engagement with North Korea as a "concession" if it will hasten Pyongyang's denuclearization, Mr Moon's office said.
REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korean President Moon Jae-in told US President Donald Trump in a call on Tuesday that his country is willing to open economic engagement with North Korea as a "concession" if it will hasten Pyongyang's denuclearization, Mr Moon's office said.

Mr Trump is scheduled to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam next week for a second summit aimed at enticing Kim to follow through on his pledge to abandon nuclear weapons.

Since Mr Trump and Mr Kim first met in June last year, there has been little progress in talks between the two countries, while Mr Moon and Mr Kim have forged ahead with multiple summits of their own, as well as promises of inter-Korean cooperation on everything from reducing border tensions to launching a joint bid for the 2032 Olympics.

But plans for economic projects, such as linking railways, reopening a joint industrial center, and allowing South Korean tourists to visit the North, have been on hold while the United States opposed loosening sanctions until more progress is made on denuclearization.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Moon asked Mr Trump to make use of South Korea's role as a "concession" to expedite North Korea's denuclearization, saying he was ready to undertake anything from reconnecting rail and road links between the two Koreas to other inter-Korean economic cooperation, according to a statement from Mr Moon's spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom.

"We're determined to take up that role if President Trump asks, if that's the way to lessen the US burden," Mr Moon said.

Mr Moon said it was Mr Trump's "leadership and firm resolve" that had brought difficult negotiations with North Korea thus far, as well as progress in inter-Korean ties, according to the statement.

He "expressed his respect" to Mr Trump who is "exploring a diplomatic strategy to achieve denuclearization and a lasting peace regime on the peninsula, overcoming diplomatic failures over the past 25 years that did not accomplish any outcome through negotiations but only strengthened North Korea's nuclear and missile capabilities," the spokesman said.

Mr Moon's praise echoes Mr Trump's own assessment of his efforts, given in a Rose Garden news conference on Friday in which he made the case that he deserves to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work on North Korea and Syria, but complained he probably would never get the honour.

In the past, Mr Moon has said that Mr Trump deserves the prize for engaging with Kim Jong Un directly, in a way no other American president has.

During Tuesday's call, Trump briefed Mr Moon on preparations for the upcoming summit, and said he would brief the South Koreans on the results, including in a future meeting with Mr Moon, the Blue House said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Germany, France take aim at EU anti-trust rules in new industrial strategy

Companies moving out as Brexit looms

EU can pull off 'impossible' Brexit compromise: ex-chief

India exempts small firms from angel tax to promote business

Bernie Sanders to seek US presidency again in 2020

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

SL_fw_190219_3.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

SL_dbs_190219_30.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS housing loans business takes harder hit from cooling measures

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Trump may worsen global car market slump
3 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
4 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
5 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200

Must Read

SL_sg_190219_70.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Companies & Markets

Analysts see winners in defence, healthcare, banks from Budget 2019

doc7459ycecutjva378at9_doc744sixne5sxun1p7102.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 19, 2019
Real Estate

REDAS' new chief calls on government to refine property curbs, engage more with stakeholders

Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas probe needs more time due to jurisdiction-related complexities, authorities tell Sias

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening