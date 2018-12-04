You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea's Moon still hopes to host Kim this year

Tue, Dec 04, 2018 - 1:00 PM

Kim Jong Un.jpg
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could still visit Seoul for the first time in the next few weeks, South Korean President Moon Jae In said on Tuesday, describing the possible trip as a major boost in efforts to make the peninsula nuclear-free.
PHOTO: AFP

[AUCKLAND] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could still visit Seoul for the first time in the next few weeks, South Korean President Moon Jae In said on Tuesday, describing the possible trip as a major boost in efforts to make the peninsula nuclear-free.

Mr Moon and Kim have met three times in 2018 amid warming ties between the two Koreas, with Seoul hoping to host a first-ever visit by Kim to the South before year's end.

But prospects of another meeting in coming weeks have dimmed as denuclearisation talks have stalled, prompting Mr Moon to say that the planned visit's timing should not overshadow its historic nature. 

"There is a possibility that Chairman Kim Jong Un's visit to Seoul may be made within this year, but there's more important things than the timing," he said in translated remarks during a visit to New Zealand.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Whether it's this year or not isn't that important, what's important is that the North Korea leader's visit to South Korea will definitely accelerate the denuclearisation process in the Korean peninsula."

Mr Moon said a visit by Kim to the South would also improve US-North Korea relations as Kim and President Donald Trump look to follow up their June summit in Singapore.

"I believe that our efforts will definitely give a positive impetus to the second US-North Korea summit meeting," he said.

"President Trump and I share a view in that regard."

Mr Moon emphasised the impact Kim's presence in South Korea would have on the two nations.

"This will be the first time that the North Korean leader will visit South Korea since Korea was divided into two countries," he said.

"Although there's no timeframe set, that's still very meaningful. We can improve South and North Korean relations as well as attain permanent peace on the Korean peninsula and denuclearisation."

North and South Korea have begun to remove landmines and destroy some military bunkers along their common border as part of the detente.

However, Washington is taking a more cautious approach towards Pyongyang amid sparring over interpretation of a vaguely worded denuclearisation document signed at the Singapore summit.

Mr Trump said on Saturday that he hoped to organise a second summit with Kim in early 2019.

AFP

Government & Economy

Australia central bank hold rates as home prices fall

Making the world hotter: India's expected AC explosion

Australia's exports, public spending boost Q3 economic growth

British MPs debate historic Brexit deal before vote

EU finance ministers struggle for eurozone reform deal

France, Germany move to save EU digital tax proposal

Editor's Choice

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

BT_20181204_YOARA4_3633875.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA Asset Mgt buys Hyatt Hotels portfolio in global blitz

Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Leadership departures compound Asia Fashion's many ills

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
3 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
4 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
5 ARA buys portfolio of 38 select-service Hyatt Hotels in maiden US foray

Must Read

2018-11-14T172006Z_74712961_RC12CE356C20_RTRMADP_3_LUXURY-OUTLOOK-BAIN.JPG
Dec 4, 2018
Consumer

Singapore is Asia's second most costly city for luxury living: Julius Baer report

file6ucb9zu23yp12md3i2ea.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

EY global CEO Mark Weinberger to depart on July 1, 2019; successor to be named next month

Dec 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: KLW Holdings, SembMarine, SGX, Singtel, Sunrise Shares Holdings

Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

KLW investor pays S$1m due in legal claim with postdated cheque

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening