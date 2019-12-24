South Korea's nuclear regulator approves permanent shutdown of 2nd-oldest reactor

Nuclear operator Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power approved last year the shutdown of the Wolsong No 1 nuclear reactor earlier than planned, as part of the country's long-term scheme to phase out nuclear power.

[SEOUL] South Korea's nuclear safety regulator said on Tuesday it has decided to permanently shut down the country's second-oldest nuclear reactor.

The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission approved the operator's request for the shutdown on Tuesday, saying the move would not result in public safety risks.

The 679-megawatt Wolsong reactor has been offline since May 2017.

In 2012, operations at the reactor were suspended after it reached its 30-year lifespan, but it was started back up again after the country's nuclear regulator extended that lifespan by 10 years.

South Korea currently operates 25 nuclear reactors, which supply about a third of the country's electricity. Nine are offline for maintenance, according to Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power.

