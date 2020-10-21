South Korea's Oct 1-20 exports drop 5.8% on year

South Korean exports returned to contraction in the first 20 days of October after growing in September, government data showed on Wednesday.

[SEOUL] South Korean exports returned to contraction in the first 20 days of October after growing in September, government data showed on Wednesday.

Exports dropped 5.8 per cent from a year earlier during Oct 1-20, versus an expansion of 3.4 per cent in the comparable period in September.

Imports fell 2.8 per cent in the first 20 days of this month.

Shipments of chips surged 12.1 per cent but the breakdown of data showed exports to both China and the United States declined by 4.6 per cent and 2.3 per cent, respectively.

Full month trade data will be released on Nov 1.

