South Korea's Parliament approves third extra budget of 35.1t won

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SEOUL] South Korea's Parliament on Friday approved a supplementary budget of 35.10 trillion won (S$40.84 billion) to fight the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
The passage of the third supplementary budget this year will raise the government debt to 43.5 per cent of gross...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes