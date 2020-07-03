You are here

South Korea's Parliament approves third extra budget of 35.1t won

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 10:46 PM

[SEOUL] South Korea's Parliament on Friday approved a supplementary budget of 35.10 trillion won (S$40.84 billion) to fight the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The passage of the third supplementary budget this year will raise the government debt to 43.5 per cent of gross...

