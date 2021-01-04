You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea's population falls for first time during pandemic

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 5:55 PM

[SEOUL] South Korea's population declined in 2020 for the first time on record as births dropped to a historic low amid the pandemic.

The population fell by about 21,000 to 51.8 million, according to the Ministry of Interior and Safety. The number of South Korean births slid 11 per cent compared with the previous year, likely driving down what is already the world's lowest national fertility rate.

With the pandemic hitting jobs and hurting incomes, even more people are delaying marriage and pregnancies, accelerating the country's ageing problems, the Bank of Korea said in a report last month.

South Korean policy makers for years have had little success trying to boost birth rates by subsidising pay during childcare leave and providing free nurseries. A lack of good jobs is the big reason that young people are choosing to have fewer babies, according to Sung Tae-yoon, an economics professor at Seoul's Yonsei University.

"The economy isn't growing as fast as it used to, and the rigid wage system that rewards employees for seniority keeps employers reluctant to hire new ones," he said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The jobless rate for South Koreans in their 20s exceeds 9 per cent, even as the figure for all age groups hovers around 4 per cent.

Korea Shatters Record for World's Lowest Fertility Rate, Again The interior ministry's report, released Sunday, also showed households getting smaller, shrinking to an average of just 2.24 people. People living alone now account for close to 40 per cent of the total, suggesting that the focus of welfare and housing policies needs to change, the report said.

With seniors aged 60 and older now making up 24 per cent of the population and the number of working-age people continuing to decline, government finances are likely to come under increasing pressure, especially given all the spending needed to deal with the pandemic.

South Korea's government still has a low debt-ratio compared with other developed economies, but the pace of increase has alarmed some policy makers and President Moon Jae-in's administration is pushing for legislation to cap borrowing.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Vaccinated travellers to remain subject to border restrictions and SHN requirements

Thailand to receive first 200,000 Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines in Feb

England school returns in doubt as Johnson warns on lockdown

Hotel staff in contact with SHN individuals to be rostered for routine Covid-19 testing

UK rolls out AstraZeneca vaccine, touts first starter status

24 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all of them imported

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 4, 2021 05:38 PM
Government & Economy

Vaccinated travellers to remain subject to border restrictions and SHN requirements

SINGAPORE will take a "more cautious approach" with Covid-19 vaccinated travellers for the time being, with such...

Jan 4, 2021 05:32 PM
Companies & Markets

CDL forms working group to improve Sincere's liquidity

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) on Monday said it has set up a special working group that will focus on improving...

Jan 4, 2021 05:18 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 24.64...

Jan 4, 2021 05:04 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand to receive first 200,000 Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines in Feb

[BANGKOK] Thailand will receive its first Covid-19 vaccines in February from China's Sinovac Biotech and will have...

Jan 4, 2021 04:57 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end higher on first day of trade in 2021

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tracked gains in other Asian markets to kick off the new year on an upbeat note,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

Singapore's construction, marine and process workers among priority groups for vaccine

Higher food costs stalk Britons as the new year brings Brexit

China makes rating firm pay for corporate fraud for first time

Singapore incurred S$270m in HSR costs; removal of assets company was 'main concern'

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for