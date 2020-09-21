You are here

South Korea's Sept 1-20 exports rise 3.6%

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 9:04 AM

South Korean exports returned to growth in the first 20 days of September, the first increase in 20-day exports in six months, data from the Korea Customs Service showed on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korean exports returned to growth in the first 20 days of September, the first increase in 20-day exports in six months, data from the Korea Customs Service showed on Monday.

Exports expanded 3.6 per cent from a year earlier during Sept 1-20, versus a 7.5 per cent drop in the comparable period in August. Imports during the period declined 6.8 per cent on-year.

A breakdown of data showed shipments of semiconductors, South Korea's top-selling item, surged 25.3 per cent, while exports to China, the nation's biggest trading partner, jumped 8.7 per cent.

Full month trade data for the month will be released on Oct 1.

REUTERS

