You are here

Home > Government & Economy

S&P raises Argentina debt rating, citing prior mistake

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 8:15 AM

rk_PresidentAlbertoFernandez_080120.jpg
The government of new President Alberto Fernandez announced emergency measures late last month to stabilize the South American nation's economy which is suffering its worst economic crisis in years.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] S&P Global Ratings raised its debt grade for Argentina on Tuesday, acknowledging the agency made a mistake when it changed the rating in late December for the crisis hit country.

S&P bumped the rating on foreign long-term debt to 'CCC-' from 'CC,' taking it up two notches from 'SD' and back to where it was prior to December 20 when the country was declared in default.

After bumping the rating up a notch on December 30, 2019, "we identified that we had misapplied our criteria," S&P said in a statement. "We are now correcting this criteria misapplication."

The credit outlook remains negative which "reflects the prominent downside risks to timely and full payment of debt per our criteria over the short term amid stressed economic and financial market dynamics."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The government of new President Alberto Fernandez announced emergency measures late last month to stabilize the South American nation's economy which is suffering its worst economic crisis in years.

SEE ALSO

Argentina approves economic measures aimed at ending crisis

He is seeking a debt restructuring from creditors, "which we expect is likely to be characterised as a distressed debt exchange," and an extension of the maturity of the loans, S&P said.

Mr Fernandez has described this crisis as almost as bad as that of 2001 - when Argentina defaulted on a US$100 billion debt.

Its current foreign debt stands at around 90 per cent of GDP.

AFP

Government & Economy

Australian bushfire smoke obscures skies half a world away

Ghosn accuses Nissan of sham takedown

Trial opens in Japan for grisly murder of 19 at disabled home

US insists no plans to pull out of Iraq

France, US set 2-week target for digital tax deal

Pompeo defends legality of US killing Iran's Soleimani

BREAKING

Jan 8, 2020 08:18 AM
Banking & Finance

Shareholders pile pressure on Barclays to cut fossil fuel financing

[LONDON] A group of Barclays shareholders coordinated by responsible investment lobby group ShareAction want the...

Jan 8, 2020 08:16 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open sharply lower on geopolitical worries

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday as investors weighed the potential economic impact of...

Jan 8, 2020 08:13 AM
Technology

Samsung Electronics estimates Q4 operating profit down more than a third

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics' operating profits fell by more than a third in the fourth quarter, the world's biggest...

Jan 8, 2020 08:07 AM
Government & Economy

Australian bushfire smoke obscures skies half a world away

[SYDNEY] Smoke from deadly bushfires that have devastated Australia has now spread halfway across the world,...

Jan 8, 2020 07:54 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold holds near six-year high with Iran's next moves in focus

[SINGAPORE] Gold held near the highest level in more than six years on demand for the metal as a haven as investors...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly