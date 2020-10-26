Spain declares virus emergency as global cases soar

Get our introductory offer at only
[MADRID] Spain declared a national state of emergency Sunday to tackle a second coronavirus wave as the World Health Organization (WHO) reported a third straight day of record new infections around the world.
France set a daily record of more than 50,000 Covid-19 cases, while Chinese...
