You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Spanish firms must publish details of gender pay gap

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 6:59 AM

[MADRID] Spanish companies must now reveal wage differentials between male and female employees to allow women to demand greater equality, under a government decree adopted on Tuesday.

"It is crucial to have information about how the salary system works because that's where you see the discrimination that we women suffer in our professional careers and our lives," Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz told a news conference.

Companies with over 50 employees must provide details of average wages "by sex" within each professional category or position to comply with the "obligation to ensure equal pay for a job of equal value", the text says.

Such transparency aims to allow employees and unions to demand wage equality within a company or in court, the minister said.

Firms will have six months to adapt to the new norm, which emerged out of an agreement between Spain's main unions and the Socialist government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, which defines itself as "feminist".

SEE ALSO

WP chief Pritam Singh calls for universal minimum wage with S$1,300 base

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

But the CEOE, the main employers' organisation, refused to be part of the agreement.

In 2018, Spanish women earned on average 14 per cent less than their male compatriots, which was marginally better than the European average of 14.8 per cent, according to the latest available data from the European statistics agency, Eurostat.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK PM to talk to EU chief as Brexit talks run out of time

Jobs targeted at foreign labour, poor attitudes behind traineeship mismatch

MAS to drill deeper into climate risks for stress test on banks

China trade soars in September as economy rebounds

Anwar meets king to prove majority support for PM bid

IMF sees shallower recession, tough path back to full recovery

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 14, 2020 06:57 AM
Consumer

Lilly pauses Covid-19 antibody treatment trial over safety concern

[WASHINGTON] US pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly on Tuesday paused a late-stage trial of its experimental lab-produced...

Oct 14, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

UK PM to talk to EU chief as Brexit talks run out of time

[BRUSSELS] Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson will talk to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, as both...

Oct 14, 2020 06:51 AM
Life & Culture

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19

[LISBON] Portugal and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was said to be "fine and sunbathing" on Tuesday after...

Oct 14, 2020 06:48 AM
Technology

Facebook bans ads discouraging vaccines

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Tuesday announced a ban on ads that discourage people from getting vaccinated, in light...

Oct 14, 2020 06:46 AM
Technology

A look at Apple's 5G iPhone lineup

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple's four new iPhones announced on Tuesday will be 5G capable of connecting to the fast new...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Indoor playground SuperPark Singapore has closed down

SPH posts first full year net loss of S$83.7m for FY20

More than 50 tech jobs for women at DBS virtual hiring fair

Automotive activities viable again as Hyundai opens first EV facility in Singapore: PM Lee

Explosive demand for protective gear sends Medtecs' Q3 top line and net profit up

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for