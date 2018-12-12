You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Sri Lanka parliament demands sacked PM is restored

Wed, Dec 12, 2018 - 8:39 PM

file735vvbiltad8iwyy34f.jpg
Sri Lanka's legislature voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to demand the reinstatement of prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, as a bitter power struggle headed for a government shut down within weeks.
AFP

[COLOMBO] Sri Lanka's legislature voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to demand the reinstatement of prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, as a bitter power struggle headed for a government shut down within weeks.

Members of Wickremesinghe's party and their allies voted 117-0 asking President Maithripala Sirisena to restore the status quo prior to October 26 when he dismissed his former ally.

"This resolution expressing confidence in me is a vote to defeat the coup of October 26," Mr Wickremesinghe told parliament referring to his controversial sacking by Mr Sirisena six weeks ago.

Sri Lanka has been trapped in a bitter power feud since the president replaced Mr Wickremesinghe with Mahinda Rajapakse, a controversial former strongman leader who has failed to secure parliamentary support.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Parliament has twice voted against Mr Rajapakse but he has refused to step down. Instead, Mr Rajapakse and his allies are boycotting parliament since they do not have a majority in the 225-member assembly.

It was not immediately clear if Wednesday's resolution would be accepted by Mr Sirisena who has vowed he will not give the job back to Mr Wickremesinghe.

Courts have prevented Mr Rajapakse and his disputed Cabinet exercising the powers they claim until they can prove their legitimacy. A hearing by the Court of Appeal on Wednesday was put off till January 16.

Former finance minister Ravi Karunanayake said the entire public sector will come to a complete stand still from January 1 in the absence of a budget for the New Year.

"Unless this parliament approves a budget for 2019, the government will not be able to spend even one cent from January 1," Mr Karunanayake told parliament.

Officials have expressed similar fears and urged Mr Sirisena to resolve the crisis at the earliest. Sri Lanka's credit ratings have already been cut.

Parliament, dominated by Mr Wickremesinghe and his allies, have also blocked the office of prime minister spending any funds.

The parliament chamber has witnessed violence in recent weeks as the power struggle dragged on, with Rajapakse loyalists throwing chilli powder at rivals and smashing furniture.

AFP

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

"I will contest that vote with everything I've got," says Britain's Theresa May

North and South Korean soldiers enter each other's territory

Europe is losing patience with Theresa May's Brexit chaos

Trade war damage to China's economy is already done: Citi economists

Conservative lawmakers trigger no confidence vote in UK PM May's leadership

Editor's Choice

BT_20181212_STARHUB12A_3641158.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO

file72l6xp4mbqpeogk75de.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Technology

South-east Asia tech valuations 'to hold amid global drop'

Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Boob tube's for rubes as pay-TV loses its lustre

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
3 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

Must Read

nm-sg-1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists fret over trade tensions, shave forecast for Singapore growth in 2019

doc735tg95yzkp1m9qve343_doc6ux79w0bg9l1k2r56hbb.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_suntec_1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore consumer confidence still in doldrums but hits 3-year high in Q3: poll

AK_sgskyline_1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents up 0.6% in November; HDB rents drop 0.5%: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening