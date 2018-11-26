Sri Lanka president will not reappoint ousted PM

Colombo

PRESIDENT Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday reignited the power struggle that has crippled Sri Lanka's government for more than a month, vowing never to reappoint arch-rival Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister.

Mr Wickremesinghe's party has a majority in parliament, and Mr Sirisena's bid to bring back the country's former strongman Mahinda Rajapakse has already failed.

But Mr Sirisena choked back tears in a meeting with foreign correspondents as he accused Mr Wickremesinghe, whom he sacked on Oct 26, of being "highly corrupt".

"Even if the UNP has the majority, I told them not to bring Ranil Wickremesinghe before me, I will not make him prime minister," he said, referring to Mr Wickremesinghe's United National Party. "Not in my lifetime," he added.

Mr Sirisena dismissed Mr Wickremesinghe following a host of personality and political clashes since they formed a coalition in 2015. He named Mr Rajapakse as new premier and tried to dissolve parliament but the Supreme Court and legislators blocked the president's moves.

Mr Wickremesinghe, who occupies the prime minister's residence, and Mr Rajapakse, who has the premier's official offices, have both refused to back down.

But the country officially has no prime minister, heightening international fears about Sri Lanka's stability and looming foreign debt repayments.

Mr Sirisena told foreign correspondents at his official residence that he will appoint a commission to investigate corruption under Mr Wickremesinghe since January 2015.

Sri Lanka's parliament meets on Nov 27 and 29 to discuss a motion by the UNP to cut off government spending. Government finances will stall on Jan 1 unless a 2019 budget is passed. AFP