You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Sri Lanka president will not reappoint ousted PM

Mon, Nov 26, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Colombo

PRESIDENT Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday reignited the power struggle that has crippled Sri Lanka's government for more than a month, vowing never to reappoint arch-rival Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister.

Mr Wickremesinghe's party has a majority in parliament, and Mr Sirisena's bid to bring back the country's former strongman Mahinda Rajapakse has already failed.

But Mr Sirisena choked back tears in a meeting with foreign correspondents as he accused Mr Wickremesinghe, whom he sacked on Oct 26, of being "highly corrupt".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Even if the UNP has the majority, I told them not to bring Ranil Wickremesinghe before me, I will not make him prime minister," he said, referring to Mr Wickremesinghe's United National Party. "Not in my lifetime," he added.

Mr Sirisena dismissed Mr Wickremesinghe following a host of personality and political clashes since they formed a coalition in 2015. He named Mr Rajapakse as new premier and tried to dissolve parliament but the Supreme Court and legislators blocked the president's moves.

Mr Wickremesinghe, who occupies the prime minister's residence, and Mr Rajapakse, who has the premier's official offices, have both refused to back down.

But the country officially has no prime minister, heightening international fears about Sri Lanka's stability and looming foreign debt repayments.

Mr Sirisena told foreign correspondents at his official residence that he will appoint a commission to investigate corruption under Mr Wickremesinghe since January 2015.

Sri Lanka's parliament meets on Nov 27 and 29 to discuss a motion by the UNP to cut off government spending. Government finances will stall on Jan 1 unless a 2019 budget is passed. AFP

Government & Economy

EU leaders seal Brexit deal, urge Britons to back May

Brexit limps towards a conclusion

Buy-the-dip calls looking shaky

India wants to discuss governance issues with RBI

Malaysia says Najib's office ordered changes to 1MDB 2016 audit report

Malaysia says former PM Najib's office ordered changes to 1MDB audit report

Editor's Choice

BT_20181124_LMXBRUNCH24P1_3623192.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Brunch

The dearth of engineers

BT_20181124_UWPAP24A_3626491.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Business groups positive as Heng looks set to be fourth PM

BT_20181124_WHEELOCK_3626353.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Financial system stable but global risks increasing: MAS

Most Read

1 Logitech in talks to acquire headphone maker Plantronics: sources
2 Slump in Singapore vehicle sales to worsen in 2019, hit rock bottom in 2021: Fitch
3 Debt-laden Hyflux clarifies still hammering out terms of scheme of arrangement
4 Bitcoin Cash wars end with no relief for biggest cryptocurrency
5 Civil servants to get one-month bonus in Dec; full-year bonus at 1.5 months

Must Read

BT_20181124_LMXBRUNCH24P1_3623192.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Brunch

The dearth of engineers

BT_20181124_UWPAP24A_3626491.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Business groups positive as Heng looks set to be fourth PM

BT_20181124_WHEELOCK_3626353.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Financial system stable but global risks increasing: MAS

file6ul1o8tlv4k1kmkyn3qn.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS taps unconventional data to monitor crypto market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening