You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Sri Lanka warns of looming foreign debt crisis

Mon, May 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Colombo

SRI LANKA is headed for a debt crisis, the finance ministry warned on Sunday, blaming a series of costly projects commissioned by the previous government for record-high repayments.

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera said payments of capital and interest would reach US$2.84 billion this year, mostly to repay loans for extravagant projects under former president Mahinda Rajapakse. "The crisis will further worsen next year," Mr Samaraweera said in a statement, adding repayments are expected to soar to US$4.28 in 2019. "Repayments will go to pay the debts that were obtained during the Rajapakse regime for the waste, fraud and corruption committed by the oligarchies of the Rajapakses," he added.

Foreign reserves totalled US$9.9 billion at the end of April, the central bank says.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Samaraweera said the Rajapakse administration secured two high-interest loans worth US$1.5 billion in the final year of its decade-long rule.

Officials say Mr Rajapakse relied heavily on China to finance his grand infrastructure projects but many ended up becoming a burden on Sri Lanka's US$87 billion economy.

The government which ousted Mr Rajapakse in 2015 was forced to lease to China a loss-making port commissioned by and named after the strongman leader in his home constituency of Hambantota in the south. An international airport built in Mr Rajapakse's name met the same fate, with revenue insufficient to meet the salary bill. Only one airline operates out of Rajapakse International and attempts to privatise the airport have not progressed.

Sri Lanka is currently drawing down a three-year US$1.5 billion bailout package negotiated with the International Monetary Fund in June 2016 after facing a balance of payments crisis. AFP

Government & Economy

Helping S-chips regain their mojo

No trade war as China pledges 'significantly' more US buying

US Treasury yields, Europe worries suggest another volatile week

Najib denies seeking witness protection over 1MDB probe

Prosper thy neighbour

S Korea, US to work closely on summit after Pyongyang's about-face

Editor's Choice

May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Helping S-chips regain their mojo

BT_20180521_LSSC18_3442876.jpg
May 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart's digitalisation push nets more customers

May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hard for minorities to win in LTC delisting

Most Read

1 SIA to merge SilkAir into flagship carrier; CEO cites connectivity within plane fleet
2 SIA to drop SilkAir brand; bring it under its wing
3 Chinatown Plaza sold en bloc for S$260m
4 Cash-filled designer handbags seized in raids on Malaysia's Najib
5 ESR-Reit, Viva Industrial Trust to merge; VIT stapled securityholders to receive S$0.96 per unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Helping S-chips regain their mojo

BT_20180521_NAHTRADE21_3443351.jpg
May 21, 2018
Government & Economy

No trade war as China pledges 'significantly' more US buying

May 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Wholesale electricity price spikes unsettle independent retailers

BT_20180521_RCCOL21_3443364.jpg
May 21, 2018
Stocks

US Treasury yields, Europe worries suggest another volatile week

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening