You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Sri Lanka's new PM may lose budget even as he clings to power

Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 10:16 PM

file72u0yki88va14r57eluu.jpg
Sri Lanka's newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who lost two motions of no confidence last week, may lose his government's budget even as he clings to power.
REUTERS

[COLOMBO] Sri Lanka's newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who lost two motions of no confidence last week, may lose his government's budget even as he clings to power.

Lawmakers opposed to Mr Rajapaksa said they intend to remove funding for staff salaries and other costs in a vote on Nov 29. The opposition, which regards his administration as illegitimate, will also seek approval to slash the government's overall budget, they said.

It was the latest of several new twists on Monday in the political chaos that has embroiled Sri Lanka for the past few weeks.

Leaders of political parties backing Mr Rajapaksa and President Maithripala Sirisena refused to allow a third motion of no confidence to be held through name call or electronic voting on Monday. The previous two motions passed through a voice vote but Mr Sirisena said they hadn't followed the proper procedures. Mr Sirisena appointed Mr Rajapaksa last month after firing Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister, setting off the political turmoil on the island off India's southeast coast.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Rajapaksa is seen as a close ally of China, though Beijing has denied accusations that it was instrumental in getting him appointed.

Dinesh Gunawardene, a Rajapaksa loyalist, said Mr Wickremesinghe's coalition had handed a motion "to suspend all government expenses" to the speaker and the parliament secretary.

"According to the previous no confidence motions, both Mr Rajapaksa and his government are out. There is no government, but there are MPs," MA Sumanthiran, a lawmaker who had voted for the no confidence motion, told Reuters.

"The finance of the country is under the control of the parliament. Now we have proposed a motion to stop government finances for the prime minister's office," he said.

Ananda Kumarasiri, the deputy speaker of the parliament, established a select committee to carry on parliamentary business before adjourning the house to Nov 23.

Unlike last Thursday and Friday there were no physical altercations on the floor of parliament on Monday. On Friday, lawmakers supporting Mr Rajapaksa threw books, chili paste and water bottles at the speaker to try to disrupt the second vote.

Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya said in a statement that investigations have begun into Friday's events, including damage that was done to public property in the melee.

The political crisis has hit the economy. On Monday, the rupee fell to a record low of 177.20 per dollar. Foreign investors have pulled out more than 30 billion rupees (S$234.7 million) since the crisis unfolded on Oct 26.

Wickremesinghe loyalists allege that Mr Rajapaksa's party is trying to buy lawmakers for as much as $3 million each. Rajapaksa loyalists have rejected the allegation.

Both  Sirisena and many Rajapaksa loyalists have said they have the majority in parliament. However, the no confidence motion against Rajapaksa and his government was passed twice by 122 votes in the 225-member parliament.

Most foreign countries, including Western nations, have yet to recognise Mr Rajapaksa as the prime minister.

Last week, eight Western countries stayed away from a meeting with the government to register their protest against Mr Sirisena's decision to dissolve parliament.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Macron's euro-reform plan hits headwinds at meeting in Brussels

Insured losses from Camp and Woolsey wildfires estimated at US$9-13b

New machine aims to end India's sewer death shame

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

EU debates 'painful' details of Brexit divorce

China expands ban on waste imports

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_NSNEILSEN19_3620832.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
4 SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure
5 SGReit looking to leverage on Thomson Line

Must Read

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Google-Temasek study sees US$240b South-east Asia Internet economy by 2025

file6xoyym6b38xudvpz8l6.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

New licensing moves for payment firms to be made law

Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q3 GDP growth seen losing momentum, trade war dims outlook: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening