You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Sri Lanka's top defence official quits: ministry source

Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 9:45 PM

[COLOMBO] Sri Lanka's top defence ministry official quit Thursday, taking responsibility for security failures that led to suicide bombings that killed nearly 360 people, a ministry official said.

Hemasiri Fernando, the most senior bureaucrat at the ministry, sent a letter of resignation to President Maithripala Sirisena, the official said.

"He told the president that he was accepting responsibility and resigning so that the president can make a new appointment," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

US core capital goods orders post biggest gain in eight months

US jobless claims rise most since 2017, topping estimates

China seeks to allay fears over Belt and Road debt risks

China says navy warned off French warship in Taiwan Strait

Putin says US guarantees unlikely to prompt N.Korea to de-nuclearise

Biden announces 2020 run for White House

Editor's Choice

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

BP_Best World_250419_6.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

lwx_sgx_250419_2.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 One third of job roles in finance may be impacted by automation: MAS-IBF study
5 Hot stock: Best World tumbles 9% after shortseller Bonitas' report

Must Read

doc752nfk6cn5i1kkffyefh_doc74udy20znlw1fi5s79do.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux granted a one-month extension of its debt moratorium to May 24

doc752o12iel3qh8xkhgou_doc743rhbx77f5iui96g7i.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Corruption cases up slightly in 2018; private sector still dominates: CPIB

BP_SG_250419_54.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

Shaving milliseconds off currency trades could make Singapore billions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening