You are here

Home > Government & Economy
SUBSCRIBERS

ST Engg's mask filters strengthen Singapore's supply chain resilience

Fri, Jan 29, 2021 - 5:50 AM
tanmindy@sph.com.sg@MindyTanBT

BT_20210129_MTMASK29_442770.jpg
Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing says: “A combination of the reusable masks, together with this filter, will provide us with the equivalent performance of a surgical mask that people may need in the event that the pandemic worsens.”
PHOTO: MTI

Singapore

SINGAPORE is starting to stockpile high-quality mask filters, as the Republic strengthens its domestic mask production capabilities said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on Thursday morning, following the announcement that Singapore Technologies (ST) Engineering has...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

STOCKS

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 29, 2021 05:50 AM
Real Estate

Property SMEs can get instant collateral-free loans under proptech, Validus tie-up

SMALL and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore's real estate and construction industries will be able to obtain...

Jan 29, 2021 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - ETF1

127.5

Jan 29, 2021 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - CAT1

3.4

Jan 29, 2021 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - EQUITYHD1

Jan 29, 2021 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - COMMODITY1

COMMODITY FUTURES Jan 27

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US trade deficit narrows after jump in exports

Mastercard beats profit estimates as customer spending improves

New community cases down from 21 in the week before to one in the past week: MOH

New US jobless benefit claims fall as Biden takes office

Dow quarterly results up on higher demand, prices

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for