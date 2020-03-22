You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Stay home for three months, UK tells 1.5 million people most at risk

Sun, Mar 22, 2020 - 11:33 AM

[LONDON] Up to 1.5 million vulnerable people in Britain, identified as being most at risk from the coronavirus epidemic, should stay at home for at least 12 weeks, the government said Sunday.

Those with underlying health conditions such as bone or blood cancers, cystic fibrosis, or who have had an organ transplant have been advised by health officials to do all they can to shield themselves from the virus, including confining themselves at home for a long period.

"People should stay at home, protect our NHS (National Health Service) and save lives," Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said in a statement.

He added that the government was asking "extremely vulnerable individuals" to take "extra steps to shield themselves".

A statement from the communities department outlined the time frame the government wanted the most vulnerable to follow.

SEE ALSO

Elon Musk, Medtronic discuss ventilators amid coronavirus outbreak

"People identified as belonging to one or more of the at-risk groups will be contacted by their GP practice, specialist or both strongly advising them to stay at home for a period of at least 12 weeks."

A dedicated phone line and arrangements to deliver groceries or medicines will also be announced.

Paul Johnstone, director of Public Health England, said those contacted should "not go out for shopping, for leisure or for travel".

Latest figures show 177 people have died in UK from the coronavirus.

On Friday, the government announced stronger measures to try and combat the spread, including the closing of bars, pubs and restaurants.

AFP

Government & Economy

Italy shuts factories as daily toll nears 800

Covid-19: MOM revokes 89 work passes for breach of entry approval, SHN requirements

Chinese economy normalising but stark risks remain: IMF

EU to suspend budget rules to help face virus crisis

Saudi to hike borrowing to stimulate virus-hit economy

Australia's Bondi Beach closed after crowds defy coronavirus rules

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 22, 2020 11:31 AM
Technology

Elon Musk, Medtronic discuss ventilators amid coronavirus outbreak

[BENGALURU] As the United States is combating a shortage of ventilators and respirators amid the coronavirus...

Mar 22, 2020 11:25 AM
Banking & Finance

Virus-hit UK companies told to halt financial statements

[LONDON] Britain's listed companies should not publish preliminary financial statements for at least two weeks to...

Mar 22, 2020 11:20 AM
Government & Economy

Italy shuts factories as daily toll nears 800

[ROME] Italy on Saturday shut all non-essential factories after recording another record coronavirus toll that...

Mar 21, 2020 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: MOM revokes 89 work passes for breach of entry approval, SHN requirements

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has revoked a total of 89 work passes as at Saturday for breaching entry...

Mar 21, 2020 03:01 PM
Government & Economy

Chinese economy normalising but stark risks remain: IMF

[WASHINGTON] China's economy is beginning to show some signs of normalisation after the full-blown shock caused by...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.