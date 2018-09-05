You are here

STB appoints new chief executive

Wed, Sep 05, 2018 - 5:04 PM
THE Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is bringing on board a new chief executive.

Keith Tan Kean Loong, currently deputy secretary at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef), will assume his new role as STB’s chief executive with effect from Oct 29 a statement from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Wednesday.

Mr Tan is presently responsible for defence policy, strategic communications, national education and Total Defence at Mindef.  He has overseen several key projects including the signing of the Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the setting up of So Drama! Entertainment.

Prior to Mindef, Mr Tan held various senior leadership positions including senior director, PS21 Office at Public Service Division; institute director, Institute of Governance & Policy at Civil Service College; and director, Foreign Economic Policy Division at MTI.

Mr Tan graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Princeton University in the US. He also holds a Master of Arts in Management from the Claremont Graduate University.

