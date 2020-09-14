You are here

STB, Klook ink S$2m partnership to promote domestic tourism, local businesses

Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 11:41 AM
THE Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Klook have tied up to launch a S$2 million marketing partnership to drive the "rediscovery of Singapore's tourism and lifestyle offerings", both organisations said in a joint statement on Monday.

Klook is a travel activities and services booking platform.

The tie-up falls under the S$45 million SingapoRediscovers campaign, which kicked off in July with some 80 promotions across categories such as dining, attractions and accommodation.

STB and Klook on Monday said they share a common goal to encourage locals to explore and experience a "different side of Singapore" during the seven-month partnership, which starts in September.

The partnership has three focus areas - curated promotions for products and experiences, content development, and digital marketing to boost spend.

Businesses - ranging from hotels and attractions to tour operators and dining establishments - will be encouraged to develop new products and experiences. The aim is to encourage locals to explore precincts such as Orchard Road, Chinatown, the Civic District and Katong-Joo Chiat, STB and Klook said.

The new products and experiences will also be curated into bundles with "attractive offers to appeal to different interest groups such as Foodies, Outdoor Enthusiasts, Value Seekers and Weekend Warriors", the organisations said.

Examples include pairing a stay at Mandarin Orchard Singapore with an art jam session in Orchard Road, or complementing a stay at Hotel Mono in Chinatown with a nostalgic journey on Trishaw Uncle-guided tours.

To encourage further exploration around Singapore, STB and Klook will collaborate to create stories through Klook's pool of key content partners and opinion leaders. Utilising tools such as video reviews and livestreams, the intent is to cast a spotlight on "hidden gems and value-for-money promotions, as well as to raise the profile of various home-grown businesses around Singapore".

Both parties will also co-invest in digital marketing initiatives, such as search engine marketing, display and social media advertising. This is to enhance the reach and searchability of various promotions and offerings under the campaign, STB and Klook noted.

Lynette Pang, STB's assistant chief executive (marketing group), said: "We look forward to leveraging (Klook's) digital marketing capabilities and extensive network of partners to amplify our efforts, as well as encouraging their users to support curated local experiences, quality promotions and content in the coming months."

Marcus Yong, Klook's vice-president of marketing for Asia-Pacific, said the firm hopes to help businesses build collective demand and reignite the industry.

"Through this partnership, we hope to bring back a sense of joy and adventure as locals explore their own backyard," he added.

