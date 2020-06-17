Steroid breakthrough raises virus hopes, despite China outbreak

Get our introductory offer at only
[LONDON] Britain will start giving seriously ill coronavirus patients a basic steroid treatment hailed as a breakthough to help reduce the global pandemic's death toll even as worrying new outbreaks surfaced in China and elsewhere.
An "extremely severe" cluster of cases in Beijing cast...
