Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' in treating Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
London
A CHEAP and widely-used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save lives among Covid-19 patients in what scientists said is a "major breakthrough" in the coronavirus pandemic.
Trial results announced on Tuesday showed that dexamethasone,...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes