Stiffer penalties mooted for Singapore's data-protection law

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
ORGANISATIONS found guilty of a data breach may soon be slapped with stricter financial penalties of up to 10 per cent of their annual gross turnover or S$1 million - whichever is higher - if proposed amendments to Singapore's Personal Data Protection Act go through.
For...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes