You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Stock market boom, new listings mint China billionaires at record pace

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 1:05 PM

rk_JackMa_201020.jpg
Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, retained the top spot for the third year in a row, with his personal wealth jumping 45 per cent to US$58.8 billion partly due to the impending mega-listing of fintech giant Ant Group.
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] China is minting new billionaires at a record pace despite an economy bruised by the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to booming share prices and a spate of new stock listings, according to a list released on Tuesday.

The Hurun China Rich List 2020 also highlights China's accelerated shift away from traditional sectors like manufacturing and real estate, towards e-commerce, fintech and other new economy industries.

Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, retained the top spot for the third year in a row, with his personal wealth jumping 45 per cent to US$58.8 billion partly due to the impending mega-listing of fintech giant Ant Group.

Ant is expected to create more mega-rich through what is likely to be the world's biggest initital public offering (IPO), as it plans to raise an estimated US$35 billion through a dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

The combined wealth of those on the Hurun China list - with an individual wealth cut-off of two billion yuan (S$406 million) - totalled US$4 trillion, more than the annual gross domestic product (GDP) of Germany, according to Rupert Hoogewerf, the Hurun Report's chairman.

SEE ALSO

Malaysia Sime Darby said to mull health care unit spinoff in Malaysia

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

More wealth was created this year than in the previous five years combined, with China's rich-listers adding US$1.5 trillion, roughly half the size of Britain's GDP.

Booming stock markets and a flurry of new listings have created five new dollar billionaires in China a week for the past year, Mr Hoogewerf said in a statement.

"The world has never seen this much wealth created in just one year. China's entrepreneurs have done much better than expected. Despite Covid-19 they have risen to record levels."

According to a separate estimate by PwC and UBS, only billionaires in the US possessed greater combined wealth than those in mainland China.

China has accelerated capital market reforms to aid a virus-hit economy, accelerate economic restructuring and fund a "tech war" with the US.

To expedite IPOs, regulators launched a US-style IPO system on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style Star Market and Shenzhen's ChiNext. Chinese corporate listings in Hong Kong and Nasdaq have also turbocharged the fortunes of company founders.

Zhong Shanshan, who recently listed his bottled water maker Nongfu Spring Co in Hong Kong, shot straight into the top three with US$53.7 billion, trailing Tencent founder Pony Ma.

The wealth of He Xiaopeng surged 80 per cent to US$6.6 billion after the listing of his electric vehicle maker Xpeng Motors in New York during the summer.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 20, 2020 01:25 PM
Consumer

Retailers revel as stuff, not experiences, makes a comeback

[NEW YORK] Concert tickets in your stocking and a travel itinerary under the tree? No way: It's 2020, and stuff is...

Oct 20, 2020 01:21 PM
Stocks

Asia: Markets dip as US stimulus hopes fade ahead of deadline

[HONG KONG] Fading hopes for a pre-election US stimulus and concerns about a fresh surge in virus infections in key...

Oct 20, 2020 01:20 PM
Consumer

Eat Just, Proterra Asia to invest up to US$120m on plant-based protein facility in Singapore

FOOD production company Eat Just - known for its plant-based egg product, JUST Egg - has tied up with a consortium...

Oct 20, 2020 01:12 PM
Banking & Finance

UBS posts doubling of Q3 profit in Ermotti's swan song

[ZURICH] UBS on Tuesday posted a 99 per cent jump in third-quarter profit on heavy turnover in global markets,...

Oct 20, 2020 01:03 PM
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' Jeffrey Ong faces 19 more charges involving S$17.5m linked to HK-listed firm

JLC Advisors' managing partner Jeffrey Ong Su Aun has allegedly misappropriated funds belonging to Hong Kong-listed...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: IReit, Suntec Reit, Cromwell E-Reit, Sabana Reit, Keppel Reit

Suntec Reit prices S$200m perps at 3.8%

Agencies 'firing on all cylinders' to create jobs; capabilities can be acquired over time

Cromwell E-Reit unit establishes 1.5b euro medium-term note programme

Singapore stocks open lower, tracking US markets; STI down 0.5%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for