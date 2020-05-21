Strides Pharma to conduct trials in India for potential Covid-19 drug

Get our introductory offer at only
[BENGALURU] Indian pharmaceutical company Strides Pharma Science said on Thursday it has got regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials of antiviral drug favipiravir, considered a potential treatment for Covid-19.
The Bengaluru-based company has received approval from the Drug...
