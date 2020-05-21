You are here

Strides Pharma to conduct trials in India for potential Covid-19 drug

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 1:00 PM

Indian pharmaceutical company Strides Pharma Science said on Thursday it has got regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials of antiviral drug favipiravir, considered a potential treatment for Covid-19.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

The Bengaluru-based company has received approval from the Drug...

