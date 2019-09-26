You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Strong 6.5 magnitude quake strikes eastern Indonesia: USGS

Thu, Sep 26, 2019 - 8:56 AM

BP_quake_260919_29.jpg
A strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit off the remote Maluku islands in eastern Indonesia Thursday, US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued.
PHOTO: USGS

[JAKARTA] A strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit off the remote Maluku islands in eastern Indonesia Thursday, US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake struck about 37km offshore northeast of Ambon in Maluku province at 8.46am local time, at a depth of 29km, according to the US Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage in the area, which has been rocked by strong quakes in the past.

"I was asleep with my family when suddenly the house started to shake," said an AFP reporter in Ambon.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The quake was really strong. We ran from our house and saw the neighbours fleeing too. Everybody was panicking."

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

Last year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

On December 26, 2004, a devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.

AFP

Government & Economy

Bulgarian economist Kristalina Georgieva becomes first IMF chief from emerging economy

Singapore PM's nephew enlists top UK lawyer for contempt case

Trump calls grounds for his impeachment 'a joke'

US authorities seize five tons of cocaine from submarine

New York Federal Reserve boosts money market cash injection as banks' demand rises

Trump announces 'first stage' of 'phenomenal' Japan trade deal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly