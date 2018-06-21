You are here

Home > Government & Economy

'Strong' case for further rate hikes: Federal Reserve's Powell

Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 6:23 AM

BP_Powell_210618_31.jpg
Historically low unemployment and signs of rising inflation mean there is a "strong" case for continued, steady interest rate hikes, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] Historically low unemployment and signs of rising inflation mean there is a "strong" case for continued, steady interest rate hikes, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.

The Fed this month adopted its seventh rate hike since 2015 and forecast an accelerated pace of increases in its benchmark lending rates, predicting a total of four hikes for the year due to robust hiring and economic activity amid rising prices.

Given current conditions, and with "the risks to the outlook roughly balanced, the case for continued gradual increases in the federal funds rate is strong," Mr Powell said in an address to a European Central Bank forum in Portugal.

The Fed was befuddled last year by the extended weakness in inflation even though unemployment has steadily trended downwards.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But measures of price pressures now show inflation is moving towards the Fed's two percent target. Still, the central bank has signaled it will not overreact, allowing inflation to run a little hot to offset the years when it ran cold.

Nevertheless, analysts say 2018 could be the year when a set of circumstances - higher oil prices, a weakening dollar and simultaneous global growth not to mention a brewing global trade war - at last combine with scarce labor and rising employment to drive up prices.

Mr Powell also noted, however, that the Fed faced heightened uncertainty when determining the so-called natural rate of unemployment - the level at which labor markets are balanced - making it harder to tell when the central bank should take action.

"Natural rate estimates have always been uncertain and may be even more so now as inflation has become less responsive to the unemployment rate," he said, according to the text of his prepared remarks.

A less direct relationship between the unemployment rate and price pressures "makes it harder to assess whether movements in inflation reflect the cyclical position of the economy or other influences," said Mr Powell.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_Noble_210618_1.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

BP_SGoil_210618_2.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
3 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
4 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
5 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble_210618_1.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

BP_SGcbd_210618_4.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

PayNow expanding scope to include businesses

BT_20180621_JQPURE_3476547.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Startups

S-E Asian firms 'see value in data storage for innovation'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening