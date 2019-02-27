You are here
Strong FDI flows to Singapore and rest of S-E Asia despite US tax reforms
Region was main engine of global direct investment growth in 2018, even as global FDI slipped for third year
THE big repatriation of foreign earnings by US multinational corporations appears to have no negative impact on Asian economies - especially Singapore and the rest of South-east Asia.
MNCs continued to pump more money into factories and offices in Singapore last year,
