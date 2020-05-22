'Strong likelihood' US will need another aid package: Mnuchin

The US most likely will need another injection of aid from the federal government, but officials will first take time to gauge the best next steps, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday.

[WASHINGTON] The US most likely will need another injection of aid from the federal government, but officials will first take time to gauge the best next steps, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday.

"I think there is a strong likelihood we will need another bill," following the US$3 trillion already approved by Congress that "we're pumping into the economy," he said.

"We're going to carefully review the next few weeks ... and say very clearly how we need to spend more money and if we need to do that."

Mr Mnuchin also said he expects to see a "gigantic" rebound in economic growth in the fourth quarter of the year.

AFP