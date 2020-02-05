You are here

'Sufficient room' for Singdollar to ease amid virus outbreak: MAS

Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 10:34 AM
Although Singapore’s monetary policy stance remains unchanged, there is room within the policy band to accommodate another easing, if economic conditions weaken from the coronavirus spread.
PHOTO: ST FILE

This is according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which issued a statement on Wednesday in response to media queries.

Last October, MAS had reduced slightly the rate of appreciation of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) policy band. That was the central bank's first easing in three years.

Since then, the S$NEER has been fluctuating near the upper bound of the band, MAS said on Wednesday.

“There is therefore sufficient room in the band for the S$NEER to ease in line with any weakness in the Singapore economy in the coming months,” it added.

“MAS is monitoring economic developments closely.”

The next half-yearly monetary policy review remains as scheduled in April this year.

