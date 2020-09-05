You are here

Suga says consumption tax cut not an option: Mainichi

Sat, Sep 05, 2020 - 12:12 PM

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said cutting the consumption tax isn't an option and expressed a cautious stance over the possibility of an early snap election, the Mainichi newspaper reported.
[TOKYO] Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said cutting the consumption tax isn't an option and expressed a cautious stance over the possibility of an early snap election, the Mainichi newspaper reported.

Mr Suga, who has emerged as the most likely successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said in an interview with the paper that tax revenue which was secured from last year's increase in the consumption tax is necessary to help the young and pay for education for children, and should not be lowered.

He also said the lower house shouldn't be dissolved for an election until coronavirus infections subside. Lower house terms expire in October 2021.

The government should implement policies to protect employment and business operations now to counter the impact of the virus, Mr Suga said in the interview.

