Sugar tax, green perks, friendlier tax regime for startups: Deloitte

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
A SUGAR tax, incentives for green investment, and a tax regime that is friendlier to startups are among Deloitte Singapore's Budget 2019 recommendations, released on Thursday.
Deloitte expects this year's Budget "to be a case of 'steady as she goes'," with no major mid-
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg