You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Sunak warns of 2.6m unemployed as UK faces historic recession

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

CHANCELLOR of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak warned the United Kingdom will suffer its deepest recession in more than 300 years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with 2.6 million unemployed, as he set out government spending plans.

"Our health emergency is not yet over and our economic emergency has only just begun," Mr Sunak told Parliament. "So our immediate priority is to protect people's lives and livelihoods."

In his statement to the House of Commons, Mr Sunak announced:

  • A pause to pay rises for public sector workers in non-health roles.
  • An increase in the National Living Wage to £8.91 (S$16) an hour.
  • The economy is expected to contract 11.3 per cent this year, the biggest drop in more than three centuries.
  • That hit won't be recovered until later 2022, while long-term scarring means the economy will be around 3 per cent smaller in 2025 than expected in March.
  • The UK is forecast to borrow a total of £394 billion this year, equivalent to 19 per cent of GDP, and the highest recorded level of borrowing in peacetime history.
  • Unemployment to peak in the second quarter of next year at 7.5 per cent, or around 2.6 million, before falling for the rest of the period.
  • Overseas aid spending will be cut to 0.5 per cent of national income from 0.7 per cent.

The chancellor's statement to lawmakers on Wednesday begins the British state's painful reckoning with the financial consequences of the pandemic, with some tough decisions on how to address a budget deficit ballooning toward a post-war high of £400 billion.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

With the country on course for the worst slump in economic output in three centuries, and renewed lockdowns threatening further damage, the chancellor focused on support for jobs and the unemployed, ploughing tens of billions of pounds into infrastructure spending, and ensuring the healthcare system can cope with a resurgent wave of infections.

How Mr Sunak delivers on his task may set the tone for the ruling Conservative Party's approach to the fiscal legacy of the coronavirus. While the spending review isn't a tax event, Treasury-watchers were listening for signals about his plans to return the public finances to a more stable track in the long term, including hints at future tax rises.

The most noteworthy announcement in advance was the biggest uptick in defence spending in three decades: a four-year, £24 billion investment in the country's armed forces.

A new infrastructure strategy is expected to detail planned projects to deliver on £100 billion of projects pledged over the course of the five-year Parliament that started last December.

Mr Sunak also unveiled a new financial institution to help attract private money into such programmes.

The chancellor has found himself spending in a way that no Conservative chancellor would easily countenance. As of July, costs totalling £200 billion had been racked up or earmarked to tackle the virus and support jobs and businesses through the crisis.

More borrowing will be needed. Later on Wednesday, Britain's Debt Management Office was to announce almost £100 billion of extra issuance for the December-March period, taking the annual total to £482.8 billion, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 12 primary gilt dealers. That's more than twice the previous record set during the financial crisis - a tally that would cause borrowing costs to spike if it weren't for the Bank of England's bond-buying programme that has helped to curb the yield on 10-year bonds by about 50 basis points.

The cut in foreign aid spending is likely to dismay some Conservatives who warned it will hamper renewed efforts to display Britain's global role just as Brexit takes effect. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

HSA vendor that exposed blood donors' personal data fined S$120,000

China set to be lone major economy to show growth this year

Despite pandemic, Thailand is set to lead the region with 30 IPOs

Wider shared framework will cut quarantine

Business travel still low, stay-home notice a hurdle

US GDP skyrockets by unrevised annual rate of 33.1% in Q3, matching estimates

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

RBI nod for DBS' LVB takeover paves way for branch expansion: analysts

THE formal nod from India's central bank for DBS to take over cash-strapped Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), as announced...

Nov 26, 2020 05:50 AM
Government & Economy

HSA vendor that exposed blood donors' personal data fined S$120,000

THE vendor for the Health Sciences Authority which accidentally put online the personal information of about 800,000...

Nov 26, 2020 12:40 AM
Transport

Malaysia proposes changes to KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project, Singapore remains committed to fulfilling obligations: MOT

[SINGAPORE] Malaysia has proposed some changes to the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) Project, and...

Nov 26, 2020 12:27 AM
Consumer

ViacomCBS selling Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House for US$2.18b

[NEW YORK] US media group ViacomCBS said Wednesday it is selling Simon & Schuster to rival publisher Penguin...

Nov 26, 2020 12:18 AM
Consumer

IBM planning 10,000 job cuts in Europe ahead of unit sale

[NEW YORK] International Business Machines is planning to cut about 10,000 jobs in Europe in an attempt to lower...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

East Coast pre-war bungalow for sale with S$19m guide price

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines gains nearly 17% on the week

Hin Leong founder OK Lim denies HSBC's forgery claim

Help genuine HDB upgrader with ABSD remission: UOL chief

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for