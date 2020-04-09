You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Sungei Tengah Lodge declared 4th isolation area after rise in coronavirus cases

Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 9:56 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

FOREIGN worker dormitory Sungei Tengah Lodge has been declared an isolation area for the purpose of preventing the spread or possible outbreak of Covid-19.

This is Singapore’s fourth such isolation area under the Infectious Diseases Act, according to a Ministry of Health notification published late Wednesday night in the Government Gazette.

The dormitory’s premises under isolation are located at 506 and 512 Old Choa Chu Kang Road.

The notice came into effect at midnight on Thursday, after the Sungei Tengah Lodge cluster added 11 more cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday evening, bringing its total to 29.

Workers at isolation areas are required to be quarantined in their rooms for 14 days.

SEE ALSO

Dyna-Mac's independent auditor flags cash flow, going concern issues

Sungei Tengah Lodge’s website states that it is Singapore’s largest purpose-built dormitory, housing up to 25,000 workers in its 10 residential blocks.

Meanwhile, the third isolation area was gazetted on Monday night, at Toh Guan Dormitory’s premises located at 13, 15, 17, 17A, 19 and 19A Toh Guan East.

The Toh Guan Dormitory cluster now has 23 cases after it was linked to five more cases on Wednesday evening. Its four residential blocks have 448 units and can accommodate up to 7,168 workers, according to its website.

The first two isolation areas were declared on Sunday, at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol and Westlite Toh Guan. Close to 20,000 foreign workers – 13,000 at S11 and 6,800 at Westlite – are thus serving their 14-day quarantine orders.

The S11 cluster now has 118 confirmed cases, while Westlite Toh Guan has confirmed 38 cases.

Singapore has seen a surge in cases involving foreign employee dormitories in recent days. Of the 142 new cases reported on Wednesday, 40 are linked to dormitories.

Other clusters at dormitories - Tampines Dormitory, Cochrane Lodge I, Cochrane Lodge II, Kranji Lodge and Sungei Kadut - also had more patients linked to them, adding one to four new cases.

In total, Singapore now has active clusters at nine dormitories.

Government & Economy

Bank of Japan's Kuroda warns corporate funding strains worsening

Nearly 2,000 US coronavirus deaths for second day in a row: Johns Hopkins tally

Bank of Korea keeps rates unchanged, awaits effects of last easing

Trump says would like to reopen US economy with a 'big bang'

Australian police seize black box in raid on virus-hit cruise ship

US pharmacies authorised to test for coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 9, 2020 10:04 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Thursday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares started with gains on Thursday morning after another healthy lead from Wall Street,...

Apr 9, 2020 09:54 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares rise on oil, hopes of pandemic peaking in US

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose more than 2 per cent on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street as hopes that the...

Apr 9, 2020 09:46 AM
Companies & Markets

Dyna-Mac's independent auditor flags cash flow, going concern issues

DYNA-MAC Holdings' independent auditor has raised doubts on the group's ability to generate sufficient operating...

Apr 9, 2020 09:43 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares advance at Thursday's open; STI up 1.3%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Thursday, tracking a Wall Street rally overnight, amid optimism that novel...

Apr 9, 2020 09:43 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan's Kuroda warns corporate funding strains worsening

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday warned that uncertainty over the country's economic...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.