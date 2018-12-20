You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Super Saturday, not Black Friday, is the biggest spending day of the year

Thu, Dec 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181220_NAHFRIDAY205DE2_3648409.jpg
On a single-day basis, this year's Super Saturday - which falls on Dec 22 - is expected to be even bigger. The International Council of Shopping Centers forecasts an increase of 38 per cent in spending from last year's Super Saturday.
PHOTO: AFP

New York

WAITING until the weekend to do your holiday shopping? You're not alone: This coming Saturday may be the biggest spending day of the year.

Although Black Friday used to be America's biggest single shopping day, the final Saturday before Christmas took the title four or five years ago as more retailers began their Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day - or weeks before, said Craig Johnson, president of Customer Growth Partners. US shoppers will spend an estimated US$26 billion on Dec 22, beating the US$24 billion they shelled out on the day after Thanksgiving, the industry researcher said.

"Black Friday is not quite the epic event it used to be," Mr Johnson said in an interview. As holiday sales inch earlier, demand gets "pulled forward from Black Friday proper". Black Friday, now almost four weeks past, was still a wildly successful day for most retailers. With America sporting a growing economy, low fuel prices and rising wages, consumers spent big on the unofficial holiday. More than 165 million US consumers shopped during the five-day Thanksgiving weekend, according to the National Retail Federation, spending US$7.9 billion online on Cyber Monday alone, Adobe Analytics said. The buying surge helped boost retail-sales figures from the Commerce Department 0.2 per cent in November, topping forecasts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On a single-day basis, however, this coming Saturday - dubbed "Super Saturday" in some retail circles - will be even bigger. According to the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC), 44 per cent of US adults plan to shop for holiday presents or related items on Saturday, spending an average of US$173 in-store and online. That's up from the 38 per cent who shopped on Super Saturday last year.

Part of that is because confident customers are spending more in total this season, but it's also due to where Christmas falls on the calendar. With Dec 25 landing on a Tuesday, there are two full travel days between Saturday and the official holiday, rather than the one travel day last year's Monday Christmas offered. That gives procrastinating shoppers all day Saturday to spend before packing their bags for Sunday or Monday departures.

"If Super Saturday occurs and Christmas is Sunday, then it slows it down. It's hard to buy gifts when you're on an airplane," said Mr Johnson of Customer Growth Partners. "The classic weekend is perfectly situated for all these procrastinators." Tiffany Blue Luxury brands, like Tiffany & Co and Prada SpA, will get an outsized share of that spending, Mr Johnson said. That's partially because a big charge made on Dec 22 won't appear until a January credit card statement, meaning it could be paid for with year-end bonuses arriving in early 2019.

Late shoppers also tend to skew more male than traditional shoppers, though with 75 per cent of overall shopping done by women, plenty of female customers will also be making Super Saturday runs, Mr Johnson said.

More that 40 per cent of people shopping this coming weekend still plan to go into physical stores, ICSC said, even though some online orders placed on Saturday could still arrive by Christmas Eve. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Ex-Goldman banker in 1MDB saga barred for life from deal-making in Singapore

Companies cite trade war as main risk to six-month outlook: survey

Britain in Brexit limbo with 100 days to go

India's stocks are hostage to Fed rate cycle,  says mutual fund giant

JGB futures post biggest jump since BOJ policy to control yield curve

Best December for bonds in 7 years highlights growth risks for 2019

Editor's Choice

Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Newer strata malls fail to deliver

BT_20181219_LSDBS13_3647285.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income

Dec 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

India court ruling on Fortis deal may be a blessing in disguise for IHH

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
3 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
4 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
5 Bond investors give home bias and Robert Kuok the thumbs up

Must Read

nz-tim-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker barred for life from dealmaking here over 1MDB saga

nz-tim-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc739fjcesov9mcub981z_doc6u627wz80rl68n3maze.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Transport

COE prices rise for small cars, motorcycles and Open category

nz-stocks-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening