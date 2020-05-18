You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Support for Japan's Abe hits 2-year low on virus and prosecutor bill

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 9:42 AM

ym-abe-180520.jpg
The support rate for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe slipped to its lowest level in two years with respondents displeased over his virus management and for pushing a bill that critics say gives him greater power to pick senior prosecutors.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] The support rate for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe slipped to its lowest level in two years with respondents displeased over his virus management and for pushing a bill that critics say gives him greater power to pick senior prosecutors.

A survey taken over the weekend and...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports in April rise 9.7%, up for third consecutive month

US records 820 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: tracker

New Zealand's resident population tops 5 million

Pharma shipments lift Singapore exports for third straight month

Japan slips into recession, worst yet to come as pandemic wreaks havoc

Fed's Powell says 'medical metrics' most important data for US economy now: CBS

BREAKING NEWS

May 18, 2020 09:44 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares begin Monday's session lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened on Monday on a negative note after fresh data out of the US last week...

May 18, 2020 09:41 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports in April rise 9.7%, up for third consecutive month

SINGAPORE'S exports rose for a third straight month in April, thanks to a jump in pharmaceuticals from a low base a...

May 18, 2020 09:35 AM
Banking & Finance

India’s lockdown mints more than a million new stock traders

[SINGAPORE] Hemmed in by the world's strictest stay-at-home measures, Raunaq Singh, owner of a clothes store in...

May 18, 2020 09:32 AM
Government & Economy

US records 820 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: tracker

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Sunday recorded 820 new coronavirus fatalities in the previous 24 hours, but the...

May 18, 2020 09:18 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 6.83...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.