Support for Japan's Abe hits 2-year low on virus and prosecutor bill

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[TOKYO] The support rate for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe slipped to its lowest level in two years with respondents displeased over his virus management and for pushing a bill that critics say gives him greater power to pick senior prosecutors.
A survey taken over the weekend and...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes