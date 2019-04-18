You are here

Surbana Jurong to develop strategic plan for Mexico's interoceanic corridor

Thu, Apr 18, 2019 - 11:30 AM
URBAN and infrastructure consultancy Surbana Jurong will be developing a strategic plan for Mexico's interoceanic corridor and master plan two economic development areas there. The project was awarded by Mexico’s state government of Veracruz and Oaxaca.

This marks a "significant milestone" for Surbana Jurong as it continues to expand its presence in the North American market, the company said in a statement on Thursday. 

The scope of work will include a detailed review of the interoceanic corridor, including its broad socio-economic benefits to the region and potential growth industrial clusters.

In addition, the company will develop the master plan for two economic development areas in the states of Veracruz and Oaxaca. The plan will guide the physical development of the two industrial sites, through the planning of land use, infrastructure, utilities and transportation, Surbana Jurong said. 

The interoceanic corridor is 40 km wide and 300 km long, and will connect the port of Salinas Cruz on the Pacific coast to the port of Coatzacoalcos on the Atlantic. Strategically located with direct maritime links to China's Belt and Road Initiative's Eastern Asian terminal point and Western Europe end, the corridor will broaden market opportunities and drive economic growth for the southern states of Mexico by facilitating international trade and investment, Surbana Jurong added. 

"The strategic plan will comprise recommendations on market positioning and development directions to facilitate potential growth opportunities in jobs and industry sectors. It will also include proposals for utilities and services infrastructure development, and zoning plans to identify land use distribution along the corridor," the company said.

"It seeks to lay the foundations for economic growth, create a conducive environment for investment, and provide a quality living environment for the people that live and work in it."

Enterprise Singapore facilitated the partnership between Surbana Jurong and the Mexican government, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Mexico in 2016. 

Wong Heang Fine, group CEO of Surbana Jurong, said: "Surbana Jurong has a strong track record, having delivered master plans for projects in over 30 countries, and are pleased to contribute our expertise towards Mexico’s development success. The economic benefits from the development of the interoceanic corridor are far reaching, and we look forward to working closely with the Federal Authority for the development of Special Economic Zones of Mexico and the state governments of Veracruz and Oaxaca to unlock the region's potential."

Khor Aik Lam, regional group director (Latin America) of Enterprise Singapore, said: "We are pleased to see the partnership continue to make progress since we started this conversation a few years ago. The strong commitment and joint efforts from all parties have culminated in this milestone venture to bring Singapore's economic development capabilities to Mexico."

