Surprise export dive sparks fears of revision in GDP outlook

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
REGIONAL economies were behind the shock double-digit drop in Singapore's March exports, even as economists warned of a worsening drag on full-year economic growth.
With Asia sneezing, the Republic may well be catching a cold from the chill that's set into global
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg