You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Suu Kyi to contest Rohingya genocide case at world court

Thu, Nov 21, 2019 - 12:12 AM

doc7826opz39y1pw44mbuz_doc77zz41ocpj46q6p2ehb.jpg
Aung San Suu Kyi will appear before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to contest a case filed by Gambia accusing Myanmar of genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority, her government said on Wednesday.
EPA

[YANGON] Aung San Suu Kyi will appear before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to contest a case filed by Gambia accusing Myanmar of genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority, her government said on Wednesday.

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh since a 2017 crackdown by Myanmar's military, which UN investigators say was carried out with "genocidal intent". Buddhist majority Myanmar denies accusations of genocide.

Gambia, a tiny, mainly Muslim West African nation, lodged its lawsuit after winning the support of the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which has 57 member states. Only a state can file a case against another state at the ICJ.

"Myanmar has retained prominent international lawyers to contest the case submitted by Gambia," the ministry for state counselor Suu Kyi's office said in a Facebook post.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The State Counselor, in her capacity as Union Minister for Foreign Affairs, will lead a team to the Hague, Netherlands, to defend the national interest of Myanmar at the ICJ," it said, giving no further details.

SEE ALSO

Bangladesh bans mobile phone access in Rohingya camps

Military spokesman Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun told Reuters the decision was made after the army consulted with the government. "We, the military, will fully cooperate with the government and we will follow the instruction of the government," he said.

A spokesman for Ms Suu Kyi's party, the National League for Democracy, said she had decided to take on the case herself.

"They accused that Daw Aung San Suu Kyi didn't speak out about violations against human rights," spokesman Myo Nyunt said. "And they accused that she didn't try to stop human rights violations. She decided to face that lawsuit by herself."

Both Gambia and Myanmar are signatories to the 1948 Genocide Convention, which not only prohibits states from committing genocide but also compels all signatory states to prevent and punish the crime of genocide.

The ICJ has said it will hold the first public hearings in the case on Dec 10 to 12. The court has no means to enforce any of its rulings. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US envoy followed Trump orders in Ukraine 'quid pro quo'

China tortured me over Hong Kong, says former British consulate employee

Sri Lanka's new president names brother Mahinda as PM

US-China trade war a negative-sum outcome for Asia: Morgan Stanley economist

US Senate passes Hong Kong rights bill, angering China

Thai court strips opposition frontman of MP status

BREAKING

Nov 20, 2019 11:56 PM
Government & Economy

US envoy followed Trump orders in Ukraine 'quid pro quo'

[WASHINGTON] The US ambassador to the European Union told an impeachment hearing Wednesday that he was following the...

Nov 20, 2019 11:36 PM
Government & Economy

China tortured me over Hong Kong, says former British consulate employee

[LONDON] A former employee of Britain's consulate in Hong Kong said Chinese secret police beat him, deprived him of...

Nov 20, 2019 11:15 PM
Transport

Aston Martin unveils first SUV, eyes luxury buyers in China

[BEIJING] British carmaker Aston Martin unveiled its first-ever sports utility vehicle (SUV) Wednesday at events in...

Nov 20, 2019 10:55 PM
Companies & Markets

GDS Global widens full-year net loss to S$1.76m

CATALIST-LISTED GDS Global widened its full-year net loss to S$1.76 million from S$630,000 a year ago, on declining...

Nov 20, 2019 10:50 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street slips at open on escalating US-China tensions

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's three main indices opened lower on Wednesday on concerns that increasing political strain...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly