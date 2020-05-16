Swabber jobs paying S$3,800 a month are short-term positions: MOH

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE Ministry of Health (MOH) has clarified that the swab operations jobs that pay S$3,400 to S$3,800 a month are short-term contract roles with no progression pathway. These positions also do not include any additional allowances or bonuses.
This is in contrast to the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes