You are here

Home > Government & Economy
VIRUS OUTBREAK

Swabber jobs paying S$3,800 a month are short-term positions: MOH

These contract roles don't include any extra allowances or bonuses
Sat, May 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

BT_20200516_VTSWAB16_4119094.jpg
The Health Promotion Board has conducted the recruitment exercise to support wider Covid-19 swab testing efforts in Singapore.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

THE Ministry of Health (MOH) has clarified that the swab operations jobs that pay S$3,400 to S$3,800 a month are short-term contract roles with no progression pathway. These positions also do not include any additional allowances or bonuses.

This is in contrast to the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 16, 2020 06:03 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street ends higher after swings on reopening hopes, weak data, trade woes

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's three major indices closed higher after swinging between gains and losses on Friday as...

May 16, 2020 05:59 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices jump as demand shows signs of picking up

[NEW YORK] US crude prices jumped 7 per cent on Friday to their highest since March, on strengthening fuel demand as...

May 16, 2020 05:55 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares log worst week since mid-March

[BENGALURU] European stocks closed higher on Friday, but marked their worst weekly losses since mid-March as rising...

May 15, 2020 11:39 PM
Companies & Markets

No Signboard Q2 losses widen to S$2.4 million

CATALIST-LISTED food and beverage group No Signboard Holdings saw losses balloon in the second quarter, which it...

May 15, 2020 11:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust review turns up 'prejudicial' interested-person transactions

EMBATTLED Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) has uncovered fresh sets of interested-person transactions that the audit...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.