Sweden's coronavirus consensus cracks as deaths top 5,000

[STOCKHOLM] Sweden on Wednesday passed the grim mark of 5,000 deaths from the new coronavirus, as cracks began to emerge in the political consensus the government has until now enjoyed over its softer approach.
The Public Health Agency said it had recorded 5,041 Covid-19 deaths, giving it...
