You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Swedish MNCs team up with Singapore SMEs in partnership programme

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 6:32 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

SWEDISH multinational companies (MNCs) based in Singapore are teaming up with local small and medium-sized enterprises under an innovation partnership programme called SESG.

The initiative was started by the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (SwedCham) and creative collective Forsman & Bodenfors.

The programme includes an advertising campaign sponsored by the MNCs to promote the local SMEs, and regular partner meetings dubbed Fika4Good, a reference to the Swedish tradition of fika or coffee chats.

Each partner duo discusses issues and how to solve them, covering areas such as business strategy and joint corporate social responsibility projects to customer support and communication tactics.

The one dozen participating SMEs, ranging from hawkers to tailors, were selected in cooperation with Enterprise Singapore and the National Environment Agency.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Said SwedCham general manager Lisa Ferraton: "Joining hands with smaller, Singaporean entrepreneurs offers a unique opportunity (for both sides) to get to know the other's challenges better and provide mutual help when it's needed the most. We are only at the beginning of this initiative, and as we move forward, I encourage more companies to participate."

The Swedish companies involved in the program are Anticimex, Astrazeneca, Atlas Copco, Axis, Camfil, Electrolux, Ericsson, Hexagon, H&M, Saab, Stena and Trelleborg.

Ericsson, for instance, has partnered Leong Hainanese Chicken Rice at Shunfu Food Market. Sonia Aplin, Ericsson's vice-president for marketing and communications, sustainability and corporate responsibility for South-East Asia, Oceania and India, said: "At Ericsson, we believe digital inclusion empowers people, so we are looking to set up a company volunteer programme to help hawkers at Shunfu market develop an online presence on social media platforms and expand their business opportunities."

Said Enterprise Singapore executive director of lifestyle and consumer Kee Ai Nah: "Despite differences in organisational structure and business scale, micro SMEs and corporates may have complementary values that could be mutually beneficial.

"Most micro SMEs are nimble and could commit to partnerships with Swedish corporates, and facilitate knowledge exchange and capability building, such as in digitalisation."

Apart from the advertising campaign and Fika4Good, SwedCham is also working with some member companies to support Workforce Singapore's mid-career programme.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 17, 2020 06:27 PM
Government & Economy

France regaining control over coronavirus but caution still needed: minister

[PARIS] France's health minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday the country was regaining control over the...

Nov 17, 2020 06:18 PM
Stocks

STI leads region with 1.1% rise on back of vaccine optimism

THE Straits Times Index (STI) continued its ascent on Tuesday, following on the heels of Wall Street, where the S...

Nov 17, 2020 06:12 PM
Companies & Markets

Pacific Radiance applies for extension of moratoria

OFFSHORE marine services firm Pacific Radiance applied on Monday for an extension of moratoria for itself and its...

Nov 17, 2020 05:38 PM
Technology

Apple supplier CN Innovations mulls US$1b unit sale

[HONG KONG] CN Innovations Group, a supplier to Apple Inc, is weighing a sale of its cover glass business that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

It's a good time to be 'the other' Alibaba

Buffett's Berkshire invests in four big drugmakers

Cortina plans to acquire Sincere Watch for S$84.5m

Stocks to watch: SIA, Cortina, Blumont, New Silkroutes, Wilmar, Top Glove

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for