You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Swiss tech firm ABB wins US$30m Tuas Water Reclamation Plant contract

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 5:16 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SWISS tech firm ABB has bagged a US$30 million contract from Singapore's national water agency PUB to deliver a site-wide plant monitoring and control system for the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant (WRP).

The Tuas WRP will receive used water flows from the western part of Singapore via two separate tunnels and apply membrane bioreactor (MBR) technology to treat and purify 650,000 cubic metres of domestic used water per day to generate NEWater.

A further 150,000 cubic metres of used industrial water per day will be treated and sent back to industries for reuse, ABB said in a press statement on Monday.

MBR is a filtration process where membranes are used to separate different substances.

Among other things, ABB will deploy process control systems across multiple facilities at the site. The overall system will integrate over 100,000 input/output signals from different assets including pumping stations and a wet weather facility into one control platform, providing visibility of operations across the plant network.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In addition, operators of the new system will be able to monitor ventilation and air conditioning systems to manage energy utilisation, ABB noted.

Alarm monitoring and security systems will also be deployed to help ensure industrial control, including cyber security solutions that assess threats and test vulnerability.

Operators will be offered simulator training, and ABB service teams will provide continuous asset, system monitoring and preventative maintenance for a further eight years after construction is completed, ABB said.

Said Peter Terwiesch, president of ABB industrial automation: "Water demand in Singapore is currently about 430 million gallons a day, with homes consuming 45 per cent and industry taking up the rest.

"By 2060, the need for water is expected to almost double. To meet this demand, it is essential to close the water loop and ensure every drop is collected, treated and reused."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 16, 2020 05:09 PM
Real Estate

Singapore's Oct new home sales halve on fewer launches, options curbs

Developers in Singapore sold 642 new private homes in October, 51.7 per cent lower than the 1,329 units sold in...

Nov 16, 2020 05:04 PM
Real Estate

Five shophouses on Tras Street, North Bridge Rd, Balestier Rd up for sale

MORE shophouses in Singapore have come to the market, with five located on Tras Street, North Bridge Road and...

Nov 16, 2020 05:00 PM
Real Estate

Foreigners hold dear to Singapore property

FOREIGN buyers love their properties here, and regulations have nudged such investors to regard such assets as homes...

Nov 16, 2020 04:56 PM
Real Estate

GIC ramps up interest in Europe logistics properties

GIC has entered into a joint-venture agreement with Europe's Melcombe Partners to acquire and develop urban...

Nov 16, 2020 04:38 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets climb at open

[LONDON] European stock markets advanced at the open on Monday following earlier Asian gains, with London's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore's Oct new home sales halve on fewer launches, options curbs

Hyflux placed under judicial management

Hot stock: Genting Singapore jumps to five-month high on surprise earnings rebound

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Apac Realty to 'buy' on steady transactions, valuations

Singapore government expands support for precision engineering firms

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for