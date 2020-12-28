You are here

Sydney told to watch its famous New Year's Eve fireworks from home

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 11:16 AM

Sydney, one of the world's first major cities to welcome each New Year with a public countdown featuring a fireworks display over its well-known Opera House, has banned large gatherings that night amid an outbreak of the coronavirus.
