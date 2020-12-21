Sydneysiders race for drive-through Covid tests as outbreak looms over Christmas

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SYDNEY] With Sydney's beachside suburbs in lockdown due to a growing coronavirus outbreak, residents of Australia's largest city flocked in record numbers to get tested for Covid-19, hoping to hold back tougher restrictions over Christmas.
Even at Bondi Beach, 45 km (28 miles) away from...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes