Taiwan July exports seen stable, inflation slows: poll

Mon, Aug 05, 2019 - 11:17 AM

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's exports likely rose 0.5 per cent in July from a year earlier, logging a second straight month of growth, according to the median forecast of 15 analysts polled by Reuters.

The island's exports unexpectedly grew for the first time in eight months in June, as strong US demand helped boost expansion amid the prolonged Sino-US trade war.

Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters, especially of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for technology gadgets worldwide.

The export-reliant economy's annual inflation rate in July is seen at 0.81 per cent, compared with 0.86 per cent in June, the poll showed.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

