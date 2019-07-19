You are here

Taiwan June export orders seen dropping for 8th straight month: poll

Fri, Jul 19, 2019 - 10:50 AM

Taiwan's export orders likely declined for an eighth straight month in June, a Reuters poll showed, as soft global electronic demand continued to hurt the export-reliant island's economy.
The median forecast from the poll of 10 economists was for June export orders to drop 0.83 per cent from a year earlier. Forecasts ranged from a growth of 2 per cent to a decline of 5 per cent.

Orders in May dropped 5.8 per cent from a year earlier, more than expected, and April orders fell 3.7 per cent on-year.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months. 

