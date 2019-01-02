You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Taiwan president defiant after China calls for reunification

Wed, Jan 02, 2019 - 4:23 PM

colin-tp-2.jpg
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday the island would not accept a "one country, two systems" political arrangement with China, while stressing all cross-strait negotiations needed to be on a government-to-government basis.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday the island would not accept a "one country, two systems" political arrangement with China, while stressing all cross-strait negotiations needed to be on a government-to-government basis.

Ms Tsai spoke after Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech earlier on Wednesday that nobody can change the fact that Taiwan is part of China, and that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should seek "reunification".

Ms Tsai also urged China to understand Taiwanese people's thinking and needs.

In a new year's speech earlier this week, Ms Tsai said China must use peaceful means to resolve its differences with Taiwan and respect its democratic values.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Factory activity in Asia weakens on China slowdown, trade disputes

Indian father and son battle for billion-dollar empire

China's Xi Jinping says Taiwan must be unified with mainland

Yidai shuts shop as China intensifies crackdown on P2P lenders

Chinese city economies need to cut reliance on real estate: state media

'Just calm down', Trump tells detractors in New Year tweet

Editor's Choice

Jan 2, 2019
Stocks

Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019

Jan 2, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Garage

VC firms bullish on 2019 as region steps into the limelight

BT_20190102_KRTAISENG_3656985.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link

Most Read

1 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
2 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
3 China’s property market strains the world
4 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
5 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link

Must Read

SL_SG_020119_32.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore economy grows by 2.2% in Q4: advance estimates

ak_ptehomes2_0201.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Private home prices slip 0.1% q-o-q in Q4, rise 7.9% in 2018: URA flash estimate

ak_ht_0201.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Horizon Towers gives collective sale another shot at same S$1.1b reserve price

Jan 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore insurer NTUC Income gets rated 'AA-' by S&P Global

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening