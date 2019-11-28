You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Taiwan pushes anti-infiltration bill, opposition cries foul

Thu, Nov 28, 2019 - 9:30 PM

doc7867xfdc1hhy5cmqb2c_doc780mresft381ddujun5f.jpg
People wave flags at a campaign rally of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei. The legislation is part of a years-long effort to combat what many in Taiwan see as Chinese efforts to influence politics and the democratic process on the island.
EPA

[TAIPEI] Taiwan needs to have legal means to prevent China interfering in its politics, a government spokesman said on Thursday about a anti-infiltration law that is being drafted, as the main opposition said it feared being "painted red" by the law.

The legislation is part of a years-long effort to combat what many in Taiwan see as Chinese efforts to influence politics and the democratic process on the island. China claims Taiwan as its territory, to be brought under Beijing's control by force if necessary.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party has begun a renewed push for the legislation this week, ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections on Jan 11.

They say there is extra urgency following allegations from a Chinese asylum seeker in Australia, Wang Liqiang, who told media there he was a spy who had worked to spread Communist Party influence in Hong Kong and meddle in Taiwan politics.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chiu Chui-cheng, deputy head of Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, said China's infiltration and interference in Taiwan was "extremely severe".

SEE ALSO

China interfering in election 'every day', says Taiwan president

Other democracies take legal steps to stop such activities, and Taiwan must do so too, especially due to "China's unwillingness to give up on annexing Taiwan, while using Taiwan's free and open environment to create division within society", Mr Chiu told reporters.

"We are right at the frontline of external threats and thus have an even more urgent need to strengthen the legal system to safeguard national security and the future of freedom and democracy."

China has denied meddling in Taiwan, and says supposed spy Wang is a convicted fraudster who has made "absurd" claims.

Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang, which favours closer ties with China, has expressed serious doubts about Mr Wang's allegations, criticising the DPP for using the accusations to seek electoral gain and smear their presidential candidate, Han Kuo-yu.

Speaking earlier on Thursday at a parliamentarian hearing regarding the law initiative, Charles Chen, who is running as a Kuomintang legislator, called the planned legislation a "political tool" for the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen to gain votes.

"Are they using the case of Wang Liqiang to rush the legislation, and paint the Kuomintang red?" he said, referring to the colour of the Chinese Communist Party.

"The legislation could easily become a political tool, especially during the elections," Mr Chen added.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Indian refinery workers protest over Modi's privatisation plans

North Korea launches two missiles in new test for Trump

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

It's getting more expensive to eat, and economists are worried

Singapore property prices decoupled from global yield chase, speculators: IMF study

20-65% of banks' quarterly profit at risk from full-blown direct cyberattacks: MAS study

BREAKING

Nov 28, 2019 09:53 PM
Banking & Finance

Saudi Aramco IPO's retail tranche oversubscribed says lead manager

[RIYADH] The retail portion of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) has been oversubscribed, with orders...

Nov 28, 2019 09:51 PM
Government & Economy

Indian refinery workers protest over Modi's privatisation plans

[KOCHI] Thousands of employees across India on Thursday protested an upcoming stake sale at state owned refiner...

Nov 28, 2019 09:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Duty Free to return S$41.94m to shareholders if EGM approves

MAINBOARD-LISTED Duty Free International intends to return surplus capital to shareholders through a cash...

Nov 28, 2019 09:15 PM
Banking & Finance

Indian govt wants RBI to buy out stressed assets of shadow banks

[NEW DELHI] India's federal government wants the Reserve Bank of India to set up a fund to buy out stressed assets...

Nov 28, 2019 08:50 PM
Transport

Indonesia car sales should recover in 2020, association says

[JAKARTA] Car sales in Indonesia are likely to recover next year, but not by much, after plunging this year during...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly